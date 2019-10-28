The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday rescued around 300 passengers on board a vessel that ran aground at the Consuelo Port in Camotes Island, Cebu City.

In a report from PCG-Central Visayas, the auxiliary engine of MV Mika Mari 3 tripped off, causing it to run aground at 200 meters to the Consuelo Port.

The said vessel, a roll-on-roll-off passenger ship owned by Jomalia Shipping, left the port of Danao City for Camotes at 5:30 a.m.

The Coast Guard Sub Station (CGSS) San Francisco upon receiving a distress call around 7:45 a.m. immediately deployed motor bancas to ferry the stranded passengers.

The vessel was carrying 311 passengers and 23 rolling cargoes including two-ten wheeler trucks; one-six wheel vehicles; nine-four wheel vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

All passengers reached the port safely while the ship captain managed to maneuver the vessel and docked it to the port after an hour. Ella Dionisio/DMS