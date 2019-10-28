The Philippine National Police on Sunday warned the public from using illegal drugs during the annual Halloween parties and gatherings this coming long holiday break.

“We are giving a warning to those who will attend parties not to use or bring illegal drugs because it’s not good for the health and you will be held liable if you are caught in the act,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a radio interview.

Banac said the public could hold parties without using illegal drugs.

The PNP would deploy around 35,000 cops to secure cemeteries and other public places during the observance of the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Banac said the policemen are now prohibited to go on leave.

“We need 100 percent of police presence,” he added.

He also reminded the people to remain alert and vigilant and not to bring prohibited items, such as firearms, explosives, liquor, and sound systems, when they go to the cemeteries.

He said those items would be confiscated the moment they enter the cemeteries.

Last Friday, the entire police force has been place under full alert status.

Around 99,000 volunteers and force multipliers have also been tapped to help the PNP.

“The PNP is ready to give assistance and we will not relax,” said Banac. Ella Dionisio/DMS