The city government of Manila on Thursday opened the country's largest free dialysis facility.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, along with former Mayor Vicente Lim and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, led the opening of Flora V. Valisno de Siojo Dialysis Center inside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Center in Tondo.

The inauguration of the facility coincided with Moreno's 45th birthday celebration.

Moreno said the dialysis facility was named after Flora V. Valisno de Siojo - Lim's grandmother - as a tribute to the city's former mayor.

The naming of the center was approved through an ordinance inked by city council under Lacuna.

“This is just a small recognition for the 12 years of service Mayor Lim rendered to Manila. This Siojo Dialysis Center will be now known as the largest in the Philippines,” Moreno said.

“We enacted this because we want this to last for life. If we want to heal the city, we have to give credit where it is due. It is only just,” he added.

Lim expressed his gratitude and hailed the two officials for their service.

Moreno said the facility has 91 dialysis machines and is expected to increase to 100.

The facility, which Moreno says is bigger than the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, aims to provide free service to poor patients.

Lacuna, who is also a doctor, said dialysis costs P2,200 per session and may go up to P5,000 per session. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS