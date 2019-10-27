Authorities captured a couple and seized 1.2 million pesos worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Cotabato on Friday.

Police Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, regional police information chief, said arrested were Jomar and Noraisa Sampulna, both included at the watchlist of Carmen, Cotabato province.

"Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, (regional police director) said that the suspects were former residents of Ulandang, Midsayap Cotabato and were monitored for actively engaging in illegal drug activities as their names are included in the PDEA watch list," he said

Capellan said the couple were arrested through a search warrant by joint elements of Carmen Municipal Police Station, PDEA Cotabato Province, 602nd Brigade and 4th Special Action Battalion-Special Action Force at the vicinity of Sitio Galay, Barangay, Kibayao, Carmen, Cotabato Province.

Seized during the operation were 175 grams of shabu with street value of P 1,190,000 and P27,700.

Capellan said the suspects were placed under the custody of the regional police while a case for violating Section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act is being readied against the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS