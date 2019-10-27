The Philippine Navy's first corvette participated in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait in Surigao City on Friday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting Philippine Navy public affairs office director. said BRP Conrado Yap conducted passing exercise with Royal Australian Navy ships, HMAS Stewart and HMAS Leuwen as part of the "show flag" mission.

Roxas said during exercise BRP Ismael Lomibao ferried the media to cover the event.

"Part of the commemoration was the wreath laying ceremony and inauguration of the memorial site and museum that overlook Surigao Strait in Punta Bilar," she said.

Roxas said the event was witnessed by Commodore Antonio Palces, commander, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, Philippine Navy

representative with the provincial government of Surigao, foreign dignitaries from Australia, Japan and US and other World War II Filipino veterans.

She said the vessel, skippered by Captain Marco Buena. also conducted Open Ship to the general public.

More or less 500 Surigaonons visited the PN ship and participated in the ship tour including Mayor Ernesto Matubas Jr. of Surigao City and Governor ArleneBag-ao of Dinagat Island, Roxas said. Robina Asido/DMS