Mayor in police car killed in Cebu City ambush
The mayor of Clarin, Misamis Occidental was killed while on board a police vehicle in Cebu City Friday afternoon.
A police report identified the victim as David Navarro, 50.
Initial investigation disclosed the mayor was on his way to the prosecutor’s office around 2:10 pm when they were ambushed by unidentified men on board a van upon reaching Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.
Navarro was arrested on Thursday in the city for punching a spa employee due to anger since no female employee was available during his visit.
In a radio interview, Police Major Edgar Sanchez, Cebu City Police Station 2 chief, said five others, including a policeman was wounded in the incident.
“As of now, we are investigating how many were the suspects,” said Sanchez.
The suspect fled towards an unknown direction, police said. Ella Dionisio/DMS