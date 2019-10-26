The mayor of Clarin, Misamis Occidental was killed while on board a police vehicle in Cebu City Friday afternoon.

A police report identified the victim as David Navarro, 50.

Initial investigation disclosed the mayor was on his way to the prosecutor’s office around 2:10 pm when they were ambushed by unidentified men on board a van upon reaching Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.

Navarro was arrested on Thursday in the city for punching a spa employee due to anger since no female employee was available during his visit.

In a radio interview, Police Major Edgar Sanchez, Cebu City Police Station 2 chief, said five others, including a policeman was wounded in the incident.

“As of now, we are investigating how many were the suspects,” said Sanchez.

The suspect fled towards an unknown direction, police said. Ella Dionisio/DMS