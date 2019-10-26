The acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) deployed a “Red Team” to check on erring Metro Manila cops.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said this team to be manned by his former men from the Central Visayas region, will roam day and night to check on police officers who are playing golf and also those who are visiting night clubs.

“The technique is to take a photo of them for evidence,” Sinas said.

The reason Sinas brought his team from the Central Visayas police office is because cops from Metro Manila don't know them.

“(They are) focused on wrongdoings. They roam around on board a motorcycle to observe,” he said.

Sinas said this team directly reports to him.

The inspection of cops playing golf came after Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa prohibiting policemen not to play on weekdays and during work hours. Ella Dionisio/DMS