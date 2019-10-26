The Philippine Navy joined the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Sibuyan Sea in a ceremony in Romblon on Thursday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, Philippine Navy public affairs officer, said the commemoration ceremony was held at the municipality of Alcantara with the Department of History of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, provincial government of Romblon, the municipality of Alcantara, and the Philippine Normal University.

The commander of Naval Forces Southern Luzon, Commodore Jose Ma Ambrocio Ezpeleta attended the ceremony representing the Flag Officer-in-Command, Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad, who also delivered a message in the latter’s behalf, Roxas said.

Roxas said sailors of BRP Tausug (LC-295), headed by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Volante, fired the 21-gun salute during the wreath laying ceremony while the Philippine Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Team graced the morning activities.

"A commemorative symposium was held later in the afternoon where Patrick John Mansujeto from the Office of Naval Strategic Studies delivered lectures about the Battle of Sibuyan Sea and the Second World War in the Philippines," she said.

Roxas said battle in Sibuyan sea is part of the larger battle of Leyte Gulf 75 years ago.

"The Allied Forces fought the Imperial Japanese Navy in the Battle of Sibuyan Sea during the Second World War. It was part of the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf, considered to be the greatest naval battle in history," she said.

"It exemplified a complex naval warfare in an inland sea, in which, the infamous Japanese battleship, Musashi, one of the two largest battleships ever built, was sunk. It has always been a victory of the Allied Forces, that led to the eventual liberation of the Philippines from the Japanese Occupation," she added. Robina Asido/DMS