The Philippine National Police- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP- IMEG) on Wednesday arrested two police officers for extorting money from bus operators in a terminal in Pasay City.

In a joint entrapment operation conducted around 2 pm at Grand Transport Terminal located in EDSA, Malibay, a certain Police Corporal Reynald Pallangeo Macwes and Police Corporal Jimuel Ilagan Bernal, both assigned at Pasay City Police Station- Community Precinct 7, were arrested after being caught receiving P100 from a bus operator.

IMEG said the operation stemmed after a bus operator's complaint these cops are extorting money from van and bus operators daily in exchange for protecting them.

In a press briefing, acting National Capital Region Police Office director, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said he ordered for the relief of Police Captain Mark Oyad after the complainant disclosed he was allegedly involved in the extortion activities of his men.

“The (operator) directly complained at IMEG. He is a bus owner and he felt the increase from P500 per bus to P1,000 is too much so the two (police officers) brought him to the station commander (Oyad)… he threatened (the complainant) that he will file cases against him if he did not give money,” Sinas said.

According to the complainant, aside from the supposed P1,000, the two cops also asked for P100 each.

Sinas said he relieved the station commander and disarmed him to prevent from giving comments. He has yet to report to the NCRPO headquarters.

He added the two cops were wearing their uniforms and using a patrol car when they were caught.

“We appealed to IMEG to let us have the patrol car. We can use it for patrolling but the firearms, they can confiscate it,” said Sinas.

Arrested suspects are under the custody of IMEG for documentation and proper disposition prior to filling appropriate criminal and administrative charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS