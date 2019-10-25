The new head of the Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said patrolwomen assigned at EDSA will remain.

In an interview, Police Brigadier General Dionardo Carlos said the deployment gave a good impact and impression to the public.

“We will continue ( with this). It has a good impact and impression to the people. I noticed the lady riders- they are very soft and very courteous,” Carlos said.

Last month, under the previous leadership of Police Brigadier General Eliseo Cruz, he deployed around 50 patrolwomen in EDSA to promote gender equality and women empowerment.

Carlos replaced Cruz after a major revamp in the PNP.

During the turnover ceremony, Carlos said for the three months he will be on probationary status as HPG chief. He will ask his personnel to always be courteous, professional and agent of positive change for the HPG.

“So we can contribute on the desire of the PNP leadership,” he said.

Carlos chief said he will continue the program of Cruz since it is a good one.

“My order is the instruction of the OIC PNP (Police Lieutenant Archie Francisco Gamboa) to serve with smile and the prohibition of using recovered vehicles. His third instruction is the ‘no plate, no travel’. If they have a conduction sticker, it should be visible. That is what we will implement,” said Carlos.

Cruz, who will be part of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said he was able to accomplish bigger things than what he is expected to do.

“And as feedbacks from colleagues in PNP, I (am) firmly confirmed that what I have accomplished is for the betterment and continuous improvement of the HPG and the PNP as a whole,” he said.

Cruz expressed gratitude to former PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde for his trust in him.

“I’m very honored to serve the finest unit in the PNP,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS