The acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday said less fortunate inmates were happy after huts of privileged high value prisoners inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) were finally destroyed.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said around 185 huts, stalls and a legal office considered as obstruction were removed from the four quadrants inside the maximum security compound.

"It is already clear there on both side of (the area of) high value inmates in the maximum security building now," he said.

"We received reports that poor inmates were glad because based on the Bureau of Corrections chief, at least they are now all equal inside the Bilibid and no one (can stay) outside," he said.

Sinas said this is the result of their 15-day clearing operation inside NBP which started by then NCRPO chief, Major General Guillermo Eleazar.

According to their task force commander, they were able to recover around P230,000, four pocket wi-fi , three USB, two phone chargers, three headsets, 13 wristwatches.

"The pocket wi-fi and USB were submitted to the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) for forensic examination to determine what is inside," said Sinas.

"Additionally we also recovered 35 deadly weapons, one ream of cigarettes and 60 rolls of tobacco," he added.

On the recall of around 500 police officers inside NBP after the issue of the 16 cops who allegedly tried to bring contrabands inside, Sinas said they were part of the demolition team and around 500 cops remained inside to secure the place.

Sinas said he is studying to deploy 500 members of Regional Mobile Force Battalion from NCRPO instead of getting police officers from district level.

"This time we are thinking (of) sending solid RMFB. If how many is needed on the shift, will deploy. They will came from our service and they will undergo checking in Bicutan so that we will not have a problem," he said.

Sinas said it maybe implemented next weekend. Ella Dionisio/DMS