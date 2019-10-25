Seven alleged members of an armed lawless group were killed in an encounter with government forces in North Cotabato on Wednesday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the clash occured at the vicinity of Sitio Narra, Brgy Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato around 5 am.

He said joint elements of 34th Infantry Battalion and Midsayap Municipal Police encountered 10 armed men led by a certain Mama Macalimbol, who has a warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder.

Encinas said the firefight that lasted for 40 minutes has resulted to the killing of Macalimbol and six of his followers.

"No one was hurt on the government forces during the encounter," he said.

Encinas said recovered at the scene of fighting were seven high-powered firearms with assorted ammunition, one for 7.62mm Fal jet rifle, two for cal. 30 Garand rifles, one for cal. 50 improvised Barret rifle, one for 7.62mm M14, one for improvised 7.62mm M14, and another one for M16 5.56mm rifle.

Police Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, public information office chief of Police Regional Office 12, said all "recovered firearms and cartridges are turned-over to Cotabato Provincial Crime Laboratory Office, Kidapawan City for Ballistic Examination."

"Bodies of the suspects were extracted by their respective families for burial in Islam rites," he added. Robina Asido/DMS