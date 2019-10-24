The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said the acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) recalled all cops assigned at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

This, after around 16 cops were allegedly caught trafficking contraband inside NBP. The 16 policemen were part of the 551 police officers from the

NCRPO's Regional Mobile Force Company at the prison's maximum

security compound

“The PNP organization is saddened by the repeat of this kind of incident where cops were accused of trying to bring contraband in Bilibid,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in a press briefing.

Banac said NCRPO acting regional director, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas acted on the incident.

“All the cops were being investigated and recalled. The whole augmentation force was withdrawn,” he said.

According to Banac, the next 500 cops that will be deployed in NBP will undergo character values check.

“To check their background and character values so that we can be assure the next augmentation forces will not be tempted on whatever offer given to them,” he said.

Banac apologized for the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS