The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is conducting investigation against five cadets allegedly involved in hazing incident in previous years.

“The videos circulating in the social media involving our cadets were taken in 2017 and 2018. However, the offenses they committed were not and never will be sanctioned or tolerated in PMA,” said PMA spokesperson Capt. Cheryl Tindog Wednesday.

“Last Monday night, we confined the five cadets involved at the holding center here in PMA for an immediate investigation utilizing the videos as tools and bases for an impartial inquiry,” she added.

Tindog said “the other cadet in one of the videos was discharged last year from the academy due to Honor Code violation.”

“The PMA has time and again declares our strongest form of manifestation of serious and sincere drive to eradicate maltreatment. Cases have been filed, drastic actions are being undertaken, and the reforms are being instituted to rid PMA of maltreatment,” she said.

“We fervently hope and pray that PMA will be allowed to make good with our commitments. The academy is herself battered with the stories that came out in the news. We pray that the Filipino people will allow PMA to heal and the Corps of Cadets learn from its mistake,” said Tindog.

“The PMA is not a perfect organization. She has in the ranks of the Cadet Corps misfits who need to be dealt with accordingly,” she said.

“We are working very hard in order for the measures and reforms being instituted to prosper and for the changes to continue to be implemented in order to address the problem from the roots,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS