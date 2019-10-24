The Philippine National Police (PNP) believes the case filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) against former PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde and the 13 alleged ninja cops will stand in court, its spokesman said Wednesday.

In an interview, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the case filed by then CIDG director Major General Amador Corpus was not rushed.

In the amended complaint, CIDG accused Albayalde of misappropriating confiscated drugs in violation of the Dangerous Drugs Law, graft, falsifying public documents, and failing to prosecute a team of Pampanga policemen implicated in alleged drug recycling.

“Our CIDG will not create or file a case if they are not prepared. Their evidences are based on documents and testimony. We believe will stand on court,” he said.

Corpus was a classmate of Albayalde in the Philippine Military Academy who stepped down as PNP chief last week over the controversial 2013 Pampanga drug raid.

“Remember, the Senate hearing was conducted for almost two weeks and the CIDG constantly monitored what is happening... That’s why when they file the amended complaint, this is based on a thorough study and evidences CIDG have,” Banac said.

“That’s why we debunked the claims that it was haphazardly prepared,” he added.

It was reported that Senator Richard Gordon and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong questioned the case filed by CIDG to the Department of Justice last October 21.

Banac said Corpus was not influenced by Albayalde when they prepared the case and there is no need for the new CIDG chief to file another case.

“The CIDG was prepared on the case they filed and they will affirm on it and we believe it will stand on court,” said Banac.

Albayalde was the provincial director of Pampanga police when the drug raid happened. It was alleged that policemen seized a big haul of illegal drugs but a smaller number of confiscated items were reported, giving rise to the suspicions these were resold. Ella Dionisio/DMS