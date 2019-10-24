A 500-lb bomb was recovered on Monday along the Sector 8 of ground zero or the most affected area in Marawi.

The bomb is scheduled for detonation on Saturday following a protocol that was earlier agreed by Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) and the local government officials of Marawi.

It laid down that bomb detonation will be done only during weekends and that people will be informed ahead of time.

According to Rodante Rodriguez of Eddmarie Construction, the private contractor hired by the National Housing Authority (NHA) said using sophisticated drone-mounted ground penetrating radars and magnetometers a total of 567 various bombs were recovered within the most affected areas in Marawi.

Rodriguez said out of the total 5,651 structures in Marawi, a total of 3018 structures have been demolished.

“Based on protocol, only those structures that have the consent of the owners and issued demolition permits by the building officials of Marawi City will be demolished by the contractors,” he said.

NHA general manager Marcelino Escalada had announced debris clearing operations inside the most affected areas in Marawi will be completed by November and other components of the Marawi Rehabilitation Master Plan will be started immediately, said Rodriguez. Robina Asido/DMS