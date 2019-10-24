The 75th anniversary of the Battle of Surigao Strait with the theme of "immortalizing heroism" began in Surigao City on Wednesday.

The first day of activities include parade and review at the city hall's ground in the morning.

The event was attended by Capt. Primotivo Novo Jr., the 72nd Naval Group Reserve Commander and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Villarosa, commanding officer of the the Army's 30th Infantry Battalion.

Guests include David Mattiske, an Australian World War II veteran, Guy Griffiths, a retired Rear Admiral, HMAS ( Her Majesty's Australian Ship) Shropshire officers and the immediate family of Surigao WWII veterans.

Posthumous awards were given to World War II veterans of Surigao at the city gymnasium.

The anniversary will be commemorated until Friday and will be held in some areas within Surigao City.

Other activities include wreath-laying ceremonies at the Japanese cremation site at the Surigao del Norte National High School, the blessing and inauguration of the battle of Surigao Strait Memorial and Museum at Punta Bilar, a film showing at Luneta Park in Lipata Ferry Terminal Complex and the welcome dinner for guests and dignitaries at Hotel Tavern all on Thursday.

On Oct. 25, there will be a walk for peace from Brgy. Punta Bilar covered court to BOSS Memorial; a memorial ceremonies and floral offering at sea will be conducted where the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and Australian Navy vessels are set to fire water cannons as part of the event.

Participating ships will be anchoring in front of the new memorial as a salute to the ships and men that fought in these waters 75 years ago. Robina Asido/DMS