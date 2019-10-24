President Rodrigo Duterte just needs to take a rest as he is suffering from muscle spasms.

Former close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said this was the result of Duterte's medical checkup on Wednesday morning and the advice to him by his doctor.

"There are medicines that the President (needs to take) and he has to take a rest. He was advised to rest," he said.

"I'm assuring you, nothing to worry, purely muscle spasms and the President just needs a rest," Go added.

Go did not say which medical facility

Duterte immediately returned to Manila after attending the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday in Tokyo after he experienced "unbearable" pain at the pelvic area following his motorcycle fall last week.

Go said he had to look for a cane on Tuesday morning upon arrival in Tokyo.

"As you can see, I bought a cane. The cane is made in Japan that he used yesterday," Go said.

Go said the doctor advised the President to take a rest until towards the weekend, but not really total bed rest.

During his check-up, Go said Duterte underwent magnetic resonance imaging to check what has caused the pain.

"It was seen that it was purely muscle spasms and the medicine given to him was for muscle spasms," he said.

Despite the advice to rest, Go said Duterte could still meet with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua who is on an official visit in the country from October 22 to 24. Celerina Monte/DMS