The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is investigating the 16 police officers who were allegedly caught trafficking contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison.

In a statement, NCRPO’s Acting Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, said the cops involved reported before the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) last Monday.

They are from the District and Regional Mobile Force Company of NCRPO forms which is part of the 551 cops fielded by NCRPO to secure premises of NBP’s Maximum Security Compound as guard posts.

“They were ordered to submit their respective counter affidavit until Wednesday of this week to shed light on the issue at hand,” he said.

The NCRPO personnel were caught through inspection and frisking where contraband was found on their possession which include liquor, electronic gadgets and tobacco.

Sinas refused to name the officers but he said they will keep an eye on policemen assigned at the state penitentiary.

The 16 cops were reassigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, while an investigation is ongoing.

“We will never tolerate this illegal activity; discipline must prevail,” said Sinas.

Seized contrabands were placed under Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Custodian for proper disposition.

Because of the incident, Sinas is planning on replacing the NCRPO personnel at the NBP every other month to spurn possible bribes from inmates.

Sinas said he is saddened by the incident but they will not concede.

“This is just one of our continuing challenges. We will not relent on our reforms to cleanse our organization,” he said.

The RDIMD is expected to issue final evaluation of the case on October 25. Ella Dionisio/DMS