Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water on Tuesday announced implementation of rotational water service interruption due to continuous decrease in Angat Dam's water level.

Maynilad Water Services Inc. announced in their Facebook page that starting October 24, their West Zone concession areas will experience service interruption. About 10 cities which are served by Maynilad are expected to be affected.

Among these are Caloocan, Las Pinas, portions of Makati, Malabon, portions of Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, portions of Paranaque, Pasay and some areas in Quezon City that are under Maynilad.

Maynilad explained that raw water allocation for their concession areas was limited to 40 cubic meters per second compared to the normal 48 cubic meters per second.

"Because the raw water allocation will remain at 40 cubic meters per second, there is a lack in the water supply in Maynilad's treatment facilities," the water service provider said.

It said once the volume of water entering their treatment facilities increase, the duration of service interruptions in their concession areas might shorten.

Manila Water, the water service provider for the East Zone concession areas, also made a similar announcement in their social media accounts.

Similar to Maynilad, 10 concession areas under Manila Water will be affected by the planned service interruption which might begin on October 24.

These cities include portions of Makati, Mandaluyong, portions of Manila, Marikina, Pasig, portions of Paranaque, Pateros, portions of Quezon City, San Juan, and Taguig.

"This service interruption might be needed to be implemented to allocate limited water supply until the whole year next year, given that the water level in Angat Dam still has yet to increase into 212 meters before the end of 2019," the company said.

For the complete list of affected areas due to water service interruptions, visit Maynilad's Facebook page (@MayniladWater or Maynilad Water Services, Inc.) and Manila Water's official page (@manilawater or Manila Water).

Both water service providers also attributed the interruptions due to the plunge of water level in Angat Dam these past few days.

As of Tuesday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded a 0.31 meter decrease in the Angat Dam leaving only a total of 186.46 meters of water.

Ipo Dam, on the other hand, was at 100.48 meters, about 0.04 meters below its redorded water level on Monday. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS