The Philippine government extended Tuesday its warm greetings to the Japanese people on the accession to the throne of Emperor Naruhito.

"The Philippine government is confident that this historic occasion will bring new momentum in the further strengthening of an already excellent Philippine-Japan relationship built on a legacy of friendship that succeeding generations will continue to treasure and cultivate," a statement from the Office of the President said.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony.

"The Philippine government and the Filipino nation join the people of Japan in the auspicious Ceremonies of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito," the OP said.

It said Duterte was also honored and privileged to witness the event.

"We felt the ardent joy of the Japanese people and their abiding love for His Majesty during this joyous celebration," it said.

"The Philippines conveys its warm wishes for the Reiwa era under His Majesty's ideals, wisdom and benevolence," the OP added.

Duterte would not join the Imperial banquet for the international leaders and other guests as he has to fly back to the Philippines on Tuesday night due to the "unbearable pain" on his spine after his motorcycle fall last week. Celerina Monte/DMS