The officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) dismissed three of the 13 cops involved in 2013 Pampanga drug raid over another operation this May in Antipolo City.

In a press briefing, Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa said dismissed were Police Master Sergeant Donald Roque, Police Master Sergeant Rommel Vital and Police Corporal Romeo Encarnacion Guerrero Jr.

“I received the folder last October 17 and I asked for a review because I have a comment there... one official was meted dismissal but he was only charged of less grave (offense),” Gamboa said.

This is the reason why the case of Police Lieutenant Joven de Guzman, the group’s team leader, is still being reviewed by the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) since he is got a 59-day suspension.

“I returned it to IAS to be tried for a graver offense because in the course of investigation they have found out the degree of participation is far more than what he is charged of,” Gamboa said.

“So I did not downgrade, I want to be clear with that… My remand is he will be charged again but this time for a graver offense and based on what I saw on the records, there is enough and substantial evidence then I think he will be also dismissed from the service,” he added.

Also dismissed were Police Staff Sergeant Stephen Domingo and Patrolmen Lester Velasco and Eduardo Soriano, who were part of the operation in Antipolo.

According to the resolution of IAS dated last October 10, they recommended the dismissal of the seven cops involved in Antipolo drug operation after a lot of irregularities were found.

Gamboa said dismissed cops can still appeal.

“Of course it is part of the procedural due process… after that the notice will be served to them and they will have the right to file an motion for reconsideration. After its denied, then they can go to the usual appeal mechanism of administrative cases,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS