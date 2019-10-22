Malacanang said it is up to prosecutors to determine if there is probable cause against Police General Oscar Albayalde with the 13 alleged “ninja cops” involved in the 2013 controversial Pampanga drug raid.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said whatever the findings the recommendation is up to the Senate who investigated the ''ninja cops'' and drug recycling.

“But whether or not the cases will be filed and the nature of the case filed against them, will be the discretion of the prosecutors who will assess the evidence,” Panelo said.

He said if there are charges, it should be filed and whether they are guilty or not is up to the court.

“If there are charges, they should file it. There will be a trial in the courts if it passes the level of the one investigating in the prosecution department,” he added.

During his press briefing, Panelo reiterated people can file a case against anyone if they feel so. “Let the law takes it course,” he said.

He made the statement after the Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) included Albayalde as respondent on the reinvestigation by the Department of Justice against cops involved in the Pampanga drug raid.

In that raid , they allegedly recycled 160 kilo of illegal drugs and released an alleged drug lord in exchange of P55 million and sport utility vehicles. The cops reportedly said they confiscated 38 kilos.

Albayalde was provincial director of Pampanga police. Former police generals, testifying before the Senate, claimed Albayalde benefitted from the operation.

This prompted Albayalde to relinquish his post as the head of the PNP on October 14, before his scheduled retirement on November 8.

“At least I will be accorded due process,” Albayalde said in a text message to reporters. Ella Dionisio/DMS