President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday left to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito.

Duterte departed from Davao City around 6:30 pm.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo called the president’s delegation “lean” compared to his previous working visit in Russia.

Joining Duterte are Davao City mayor Sara Duterte- Carpio, Panelo, Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go, Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel IV, Special Envoy to Japan for Trade and Market Access Feliciano Belmonte Jr and Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert Borje.

Panelo added Duterte will attend the Emperor’s banquet on October 22 and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s banquet on October 23.

“He will return on (October) 24,” he said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will be the officer-in-charge while Duterte is in Japan.

Panelo is not sure if Duterte's travel can be called as “working visit”.

Duterte expressed his interest in attending the event last October 6 since Japan is one of the country's top lenders.

According to Panelo, Japan is the country’s second major trading partner and fourth biggest source and market for the Philippine tourism.

“Twenty-six business agreements with an estimated investment value of P288 billion $5.511 billion), which are projected to create 82,737 jobs in the country, were signed during President Duterte's last working visit to Tokyo. The signing of these business agreements clearly shows Japan's vote of confidence in our President's method of governance, as well as in our country's economic prospects at present,” he said in a statement.

“Japan has also been the largest Official Development Assistance provider to the Philippines. It has contributed to our infrastructure development, which includes utilizing Japanese technology and expertise to support the country’s first subway project which was inaugurated under PRRD's ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) leadership. In addition, Japan has generously assisted our government in the latter's peace and development efforts in Mindanao, such as the rehabilitation of Marawi,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS