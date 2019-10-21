The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said they are investigating new alleged cases of cops trying to transport illegal contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison, its spokesman said Sunday.

According to Police Brig. General Bernard Banac, they received reports of alleged contraband being sneaked inside Bilibid by policemen.

"We immediately ordered to investigate these reports and we assure the public that the PNP will not let this pass nor tolerate these illegal activities," explained Banac.

He clarified that only one percent of the PNP are committing illegal activities.

"Our total population is at 191,000 as of now and not more than one percent are erring policemen. In fact, about 9,172 have already been punished for tardiness, absent from duty - these are violation of regulations so only administrative sanctions were imposed," Banac said.

"Among those 9,172, around 2,800 were dismissed from service due to criminal cases or for unauthorized absence (absent without leave or AWOL)," he added.

Banac expressed his gratitude to those who continue to support the PNP. He assured them the police will continue to follow its mandate to protect and serve the country and its people.

"We are facing an issue on some erring policemen but we assure the public that we don't tolerate them and that they will face sanction," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS