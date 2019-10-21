Philippine National Police (PNP) Officer-in-Charge Police Lt. General Archie Francisco Gamboa ordered a major revamp which took effect Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said Gamboa ordered the revamp following the retirement of some senior police officers.

PNP officers named to their new positions were Maj.Gen. Mariel Magaway, the new director of the Directorate for Intelligence; Brig. Gen Tomas Apolinario Jr. the next deputy director of Directorate for Intelligence; Brig. Gen. Joel Napoleon Colonel as the acting director of Criminal and Investigation Detection Group; Col Romeo Caramat Jr. as the Acting Director of PNP Drug Enforcement Group; Col. Ronald Lee as Acting Director of Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, Brig. Gen. Arnel Escobal as acting director of Aviation Security Group; BGen. Dionardo Carlos as the acting director, Highway Patrol Group, Brig Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. as acting regional director, Calabarzon and Brig Gen. Bernabe Balba as district director, Manila Police District.

Other officials affected by the revamp were Major Gen. Amador Corpus. the new Director of Human Resource and Doctrine Development; Brig Gen. Leonardo Cesneros, as the OIC of Central Luzon; Brig. Gen. Nicerio Obaob as the acting Regional Director of PRO 4B; Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, as the acting Regional Director of PRO 8, Brig. Gen. Marcelo Morales as the acting Director of Police Security and Protection Group; Brig Gen. Filmore Escobal as the acting Regional Director of PRO 11; Brig. Gen. Angelito Casimiro as the Acting Regional Director of PRO 2; Brig. Gen. Edward Carranza as the Acting Director of Logistics Support Service; Brig.Gen. Anthony Alcañeses as the acting Regional Director of PRO 5; Brig Gen. Joselito Daniel as the Acting Director of Police Community Affairs and Development Group, Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia as the deputy Director of Directorate for Police Community Relations; and Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro as the acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration of PRO 5.

Banac said Gamboa approved the movements based on the endorsement of the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board”. Robina Asido/DMS