United States Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz is set to visit the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila on Monday.

According to PCG, during his visit Schultz will be accorded with arrival honors by the Philippine Coast Guard.

The visit will include courtesy call to PCG Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino and to National Coast Watch Center Director Vice Admiral Joel Garcia.

Capt. Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, previously said “Admiral Schultz will be the second USCG commandant to visit the PCG”

Schultz, the 26th commandant of the USCG, assumed his post on June 1, 2018.

According to PCG, Schultz oversees all US Coast Guard operations and 41,000 active duty 6,200 reserve, and 8,500 civilian personnel, as well as the support of 25,000 Coast Guard Auxillary volunteers. Robina Asido/DMS