Residents in Bacolod have nothing to worry about the transfer of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espinido to their city, according to the Philippine National Police ( PNP).

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said President Rodrigo Duterte assigned Espenido in Bacolod City "so he can help in intensifying our campaign against crime, illegal drugs and scalawag cops while following the rule of law and human rights."

"There is nothing to worry (on the order of Duterte) because it doesn't mean that Lt Col. Espenido will violate the law," he added.

On Thursday night, Duterte said he placed Espenido in Bacolod to "kill those involved in illegal drugs".

Prior to his new assignment, Espenido was assigned in Albuera, Leyte and Ozamiz City where mayors who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs died during police operations. Ella Dionisio/DMS