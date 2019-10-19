On the third death anniversary of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, his family and friends held a memorial service inside the Philippine National Police Headquarters in Camp Crame where he was killed.

As early as 8 am, wreath and flowers were set at the exact place where he was killed after being abducted by police anti-narcotics operatives last October 2016.

The memorial rites ended around 11am.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, PNP- Internal Affairs Service (IAS) head, Chief Inspector Alfagar Triambulo said he released a resolution last 2017 dismissing the involved cops. He could not say if it was implemented.

"(On) March 2017, IAS has already the recommendation to dismiss the cops involved (in the case)," said Triambulo.

On May this year, the Angeles City lady judge allowed the mastermind, Police Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Dumlao III to post bail despite witness testimony.

The judge denied bail to SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel and Jerry Omlang while Roy Villegas, was discharged as state witness last January 2018.

Even President Rodrigo Duterte said the Korean businessman was not involved in illegal drugs and was only abducted by Dumlao's group for them to extort money from his family.

In January 2017, Duterte apologized to the South Korean government over the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS