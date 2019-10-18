Authorities arrested five suspects and seized P30 million worth of fossilized giant clams in a law enforcement operation in Cebu on Wednesday.

Maj. Aristides Galang, Philippines Air Force spokesman, identified the arrested individuals as George Oldama and Bebing Oldama, Roweno “Wenski” Tajanlangit, and two men, both residents of Brgy Day-as and Brgy Catarman, Cordova.

Galang said the five were arrested in a joint simultaneous operation launched by the Field Station Central personnel, 301st Special Mission Group of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) as the lead unit with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource (BFAR), and PAF Intelligence Community Visayas members around 4 pm last Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested in their residence while implementing a search warrant, in violation of Section 102 of Republic Act 10654 or the amended Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

Galang said authorities confiscate total of 90 pieces large-sized, 59 pieces medium-sized, and six sacks of small-sized fossilized giant clams from the suspects.

"An estimated total of 2,000 kilograms of fossilized clams valued at P15,000 per kilo were recovered by the government," he said. Robina Asido/DMS