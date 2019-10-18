The officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is now studying what happened on the resolution by the PNP's Internal Affairs Service (IAS) against the four alleged ninja cops who were involved in a drug operation in Antipolo last May.

In an interview with Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, he said Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa is checking what went wrong with the resolution and if it will reach the office of the chief PNP.

"Right now, our OIC ordered for the review (of resolution) and we are now looking where delay happened and if it reach the office of the chief PNP since this was submitted by the Internal Affairs Service," said Banac.

"We are now checking on its status," he added.

In the Antipolo raid, an alleged drug pusher was intercepted in a checkpoint. The man escaped to his house. Police pursued him, entered his house and reportedly stole some items,

This four cops were also included in the controversial 2013 Pampanga drug raid where Police General Oscar Albayalde is allegedly involved.

In a radio interview, Gamboa said since he is a lawyer, his review will not be biased.

"Now that I have the powers of chief PNP, I can review (the case) and rest assured to the public it will not be biased," he said.

According to the resolution of IAS dated last October 10, they recommended to the PNP chief the dismissal of all the seven cops involved in Antipolo drug operation after it was found out it has a lot of irregularities.

Inspector General Alfagar Triambulo, IAS chief, said because of the additional process ordered by Albayalde, their resolutions took a long time to be implemented.

This is one of the reason they are seeking independence from the PNP organization and wans to be under the Department of Interior and Local Government.

While the PNP respects the statement of Triambulo, they said IAS becoming an independent fiscal body still needs further study. Ella Dionisio/DMS