Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon is the new head of Central Visayas police office.

This was confirmed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac to reporters on Wednesday.

De Leon is the head of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office and he will replace Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, who is the National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) officer- in-charge.

De Leon is a member of the Philippine Military Academy class of 1989. Ella Dionisio/DMS