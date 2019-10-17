Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas on Wednesday officially assumed his post as officer-in-charge of the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO).

In his speech, Sinas said being chief of NCRPO is a “challenging assignment” adding Metro Manila is an extraordinarily unique area from a law enforcement perspective.

“Notwithstanding these numerous challenges, the NCRPO is expected to consistently serve as a model of the best that the national police is able to provide our citizenry,” he said.

Sinas assured former head of NCRPO, Major General Guillermo Eleazar, that he will continue Eleazar's programs.

“I know that there is still so much that needs to be done… I will state that what I intend to be the focus on my service with NCRPO, no matter its duration: We walk the talk in NCRPO,” he said.

He said guidance and directives from President Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippine National Police Command Group are “clear and uncompromising”.

Sinas declared there will be “no take” in NCRPO starting from the leadership down to rank and file from illegal drugs, illegal gambling or any illicit or criminal activities.

He added there will also be no tolerance for police personnel playing golf, gambling or serving as financiers to gamblers and other illegal online games.

Sinas said discipline inside police camps will be strict as well as the anti-illegal drugs operation will remain focused.

“The only way for us to continue building public trust is to perform our tasks professionally, competent and respectably,” he said

While improving the public perception remains a challenge, the new NCRPO chief said performing well with consistency and efficiency is still their goal.

Sinas also thanked Duterte and former PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde for their trust and confidence in him.

In an interview with reporters after the event, Sinas said there will be no revamp in NCRPO for now.

“I still have to talk to them, observations, whatever. As of now there is no scheduled revamp,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS