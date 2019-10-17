President Rodrigo Duterte has named former House Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. as his special envoy to Japan.

In the list of newly-appointed officials released by Malacanang on Wednesday, Belmonte is tasked to be the Special Envoy of the President to Japan for Trade and Market Access.

The former lawmaker was appointed on October 15.

Belmonte used to be one of the stalwarts of the opposition Liberal Party.

But in September 2018, he quit from LP, saying that it was his preparation to graduate from politics.

He was the House Speaker during the 15th and 16 Congresses under then President Benigno Aquino III.

Also included in the new list of presidential appointees were Jaime T. Cruz as Duterte's special envoy to China for trade and investment. Celerina Monte/DMS