An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck at 7:37 pm in North Cotabato, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs) Wednesday night.

The epicenter of the quake, tectonic in origin, was located at 23 kilometers west of Makilala town.

It was strongest at Intensity 7 in Tulunan, M'Lang and Kidapawan followed by Intensity 6 in Tacurong City.

A child was reported dead, said Tulunan Vice Mayor Reuel Limpungan.

''We are expecting some damage,'' said Phivolcs head Renato Solidum, who also described the quake as ''moderately strong'' in an interview at ANC.

Solidum appealed to people not to believe rumors of a tsunami. '

Mark Timbal, spokesman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, told ANC said it is still gathering reports from affected regions.

Fire erupted in a mall in General Santos City while the Office of Civil Defense said there was some damage in SM Gensan.DMS