Investigation against resigned Philippine National Police ( PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde will continue, officials said on Tuesday.

In a text message to reporters, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said that his office has not halted its administrative probe against Albayalde even if he quit as PNP chief.

"Yes, it ( investigation) will continue," he said.

Albayalde remains a member of the PNP until his retirement on November 8 when he reaches 56, the mandatory age of retirement.

He quit as the highest police official amid allegations he was a protector of the so-called ninja cops who were involved in the recycling of seized illegal drugs in Pampanga in 2013.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador said the Department of Justice could conduct criminal investigation against Albayalde to find if there is probable cause on the accusations hurled against him.

He said the probe could be based on the recommendation of the DILG or the Senate, which is conducting an inquiry on the good conduct time allowance law and the ninja cops.

"Isn't the President is the number one enforcer of the law? So, if there is evidence against any wrongdoing, then it behooves the government to file and prosecute," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel. Celerina Monte/DMS