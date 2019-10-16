Unidentified man fell into MRT-3 tracks, service disrupted at least 2 hours
Operations of Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) were temporarily disrupted Tuesday noon after an unidentified person fell into the tracks between Ayala and Buendia stations.
The person is still unidentified, officials said.
"At 12:16 pm today, a street vagrant jumped over and fell at the interstation of tracks of Buendia and Ayala," an initial statement from the DOTr (Department of Transportation) MRT-3 read.
Train operations were limited to trains going to and from North Avenue station and Shaw Boulevard station following the incident.
Operations were fully restored after two hours around 2:47 pm.
"As of 2:47 pm, provisional service now lifted. Back to normal operations," MRT-3 announced in its official Twitter account.
Makati police are investigating the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS