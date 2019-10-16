Operations of Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) were temporarily disrupted Tuesday noon after an unidentified person fell into the tracks between Ayala and Buendia stations.

The person is still unidentified, officials said.

"At 12:16 pm today, a street vagrant jumped over and fell at the interstation of tracks of Buendia and Ayala," an initial statement from the DOTr (Department of Transportation) MRT-3 read.

Train operations were limited to trains going to and from North Avenue station and Shaw Boulevard station following the incident.

Operations were fully restored after two hours around 2:47 pm.

"As of 2:47 pm, provisional service now lifted. Back to normal operations," MRT-3 announced in its official Twitter account.

Makati police are investigating the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS