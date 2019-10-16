Malacanang said on Tuesday that Davao City's call for the exemption from martial law imposition could not be considered as a "special treatment."

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he has yet to ask President Rodrigo Duterte if he would allow his hometown to be not covered by martial law declaration.

"I do not know the position of the President yet," he said.

Asked if the call of Davao City led by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the lifting of martial law in the city could be considered as special treatment, Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said, "They have the reason for doing so."

He added that the Davao Regional Police Office has recommended for the lifting of martial law in Davao City.

Last August, the Davao City Council sent its proposal to the Office of the President to exempt the city from the coverage of martial law.

Duterte-Carpio has said the decision of the City Council was reached after getting the assessment from the police and the military, which recommended that the peace and order situation in the city has improved.

The local government also indicated that martial law has been affecting the business environment and tourism sector in the city.

Martial law has been imposed in the whole of Mindanao since May 23, 2017 due to Marawi siege and it will be in existence until the end of this year.

Panelo said further extension of martial law in southern Philippines would depend on the recommendation of the security officials to Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS