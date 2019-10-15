Two Indonesian Navy vessels are set to arrive in Subic Bay for a goodwill visit.

Capt. Salvador Henry Quinto, acting director of the Naval Public Affairs Office, said Kri John Lie and Kri Frans Kaisiepo (388) are set to arrive at Alava pier, Subic Bay Freeport Zone Tuesday morning.

The goodwill visit of the two Indonesian Navy ships are expected to last until Friday.

The Indonesian Navy officials are set to pay a courtesy call to Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe, head of the Naval Education Training and Doctrine Command (NETDC) in San Antonio, Zambales.

The Philippine Navy and their Indonesian counterparts are also set to conduct goodwill games and ship tour.

It can be recalled that an Indonesian Navy Training Ship, Kri Bima Suci visited the country last August.

The vessel arrived at South Harbor on August 12. Robina Asido/DMS