President Rodrigo Duterte assigned Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa as the officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The instruction of the president is that I will be OIC while he is looking for the permanent chief PNP and continue the work that the PNP should do on a daily basis,” Gamboa said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Gamboa did not say when he met Duterte.

During Monday’s flag raising ceremony, Police General Oscar Albayalde announced he is relinquishing as the chief PNP.

He said a simple turnover was done earlier with Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

“It was just a very simple turn over because by operation of law being the second in command and the non-duty status of Gen. Albayalde is in effect so I will take over,” Gamboa said.

“Just to give guidance and the secretary thanked the services that the PNP chief rendered to the PNP and a very general guideline to me on what the previous chief PNPs have implemented and probably manage the PNP on its day to day activities,” Gamboa said, adding it is very important that an OIC is designated for continuity.

He said the National Police Commission will issue a resolution defining the limited authority he would have as OIC.

In his statement, Gamboa said he take the responsibility to manage all activities of the PNP Command Group, assisted by the ten Directorial Staff offices that exercise specific administrative and operational functions with their respective operating arms among the National Support Units after Albayalde went on non-duty status.

“With this responsibility, I assure the continuous implementation of all ongoing campaign plans on internal security, anti-criminality, anti-illegal drugs and anti-corruption in line with national priorities and direction of President Rodrigo R Duterte who is expected to appoint the 23rd Chief PNP in the coming days,” he said.

“All issuances, designations and policy directives will remain in status quo until further remanded,” he added.

Gamboa told all police officers that what happened is just a temporary sequence of events.

“This is a transition but we should not be remiss of our job. Let's do our job, you know your job on a daily basis, what you are supposed to do and let not the other controversies affect us. Let's continue to work which is to serve and to protect our people,” he said.

Gamboa is one of the three police generals on Duterte’s shortlist as the next PNP together with Police Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, deputy chief PNP for operations; and Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar who is chief of the directorial staff. Ella Dionisio/DMS