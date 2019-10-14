Malacanang on Sunday lauded Carlos Edriel Yulo for bagging the Philippines' first gold medal in artistic gymnastics.

Yulo finished first place with a score of 15.300 during the men's floor exercise in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday.

"The Palace congratulates Carlos Edriel Yulo for making a historic win for the Philippines after securing the country's first ever world artistic gymnastics gold in the men's floor exercise yesterday in Germany," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"The Filipino people are certainly proud of this impressive win, which qualified the young Carlos to the Olympics 2020 in Japan," added Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, in a separate statement, said his office salutes Yulo for his talent and determination to succeed.

"Not only has he done the sport of gymnastics in the Philippines proud, Yulo has also done his country proud by being the first Filipino to win a gold medal in the event," he added.

The 19-year-old gymnast will represent the country in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS