President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed the Philippines' willingness to extend humanitarian assistance to typhoon-devastated Japan.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte, on behalf of the Filipinos, also expressed his deepest sympathy to Japan and its people after powerful Typhoon Hagibis struck the East Asian country.

"On behalf of the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte expresses his deep sympathy to the people and government of Japan for those who perished, were injured, or found themselves homeless in the aftermath of the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in decades," he said.

Hagibis made a landfall over Honshu Island in Japan Saturday evening. The strong typhoon left at least 19 people dead and caused huge damage in various parts of the country due to landslides and flooding.

Panelo said the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is monitoring the situation of the Filipinos in Japan.

"As we offer our prayers, the Office of the President has likewise asked the Department of Foreign Affairs to get in touch with its Japanese counterpart for possible humanitarian assistance we can provide," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS