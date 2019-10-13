まにら新聞ウェブ

10月13日のまにら新聞から

Albayalde ''misquoted'' about early retirement from PNP: Andanar

［ 126 words｜2019.10.13｜英字 ］

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Saturday said Police General Oscar Albayalde was "misquoted" about his early retirement from the Philippine National Police ( PNP).

"He (Albayalde) said he was misquoted. It wasn't early retirement but a proposal for early turnover,'' said Andanar in a radio interview.

On Friday, Albayalde told reporters in Cavite the PNP change of command ceremony may held by the end of October before President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Summit in Thailand.

Andanar said according to Albayalde, October 29 is still a "proposed" date for now.

"No confirmation nor an official documents from Malacañan yet. And it's only a turn over of command if ever it will push through," he said.

Andanar said Albayalde will still retire on November 8. Ella Dionisio/DMS