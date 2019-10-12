The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said despite having a "generally successful" road clearing operations, 97 local government units (LGUs) failed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's order.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said out of 1,245 LGUs nationwide, 97 have been found non-compliant of Duterte's order to clear road obstructions within the 60-day period.

"Following the strenuous validation efforts of the DILG, ninety-seven (97) LGUs all over the country which were non-compliant will be issued Show Cause Orders today. These LGUs garnered a failed rating in the validation conducted by the Department," he said.

He said DILG assessed the performance of LGUs based on their reports by following a four-tier rating system.

Failed or non-compliance rating - 70 percent below roads cleared;

Low compliance rating - 71 percent to 80 percent roads cleared;

Medium compliance rating - 81 percent to 90 percent roads cleared; and

High compliance - 91 percent to 100 percent roads cleared.

Out of the 97 LGUs , 11 are from Ilocos Region; one each from Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon; seven from MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombloc, Palawan); 10 from Bicol Region; one from Western Visayas; 12 from Central Visayas; nine from Eastern Visayas; 18 from Zamboanga Peninsula; 13 from Northern Mindanao; three each from Davao Region and SOCCSKARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos); and four each from Caraga Region and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Ano said the 97 LGUs have five days upon receiving show cause orders to explain their non-compliance. If the said LGUs failed to do so, the department will submit names of responsible for each local government to the President and file necessary administrative complaints against them.

"We hope that their reasons are acceptable so that we do not need to file cases against them," he said.

Meanwhile in Metro Manila, 13 cities garnered high compliance rating, three had medium compliance rating, and one got a low compliance rate.

Among the cities with excellent rating are Caloocan, Las Pinas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pateros, Quezon City, San Juan, and Valenzuela.

The cities of Manila, Muntinlupa, and Pasig meanwhile received medium compliance rating. Taguig is the only city to have low compliance rating. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS