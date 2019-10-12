Outgoing National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar on Friday said he saw his promotion as a "career growth" rather than a stepping stone towards becoming the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"We are not seeing it like that... It’s just career growth. All of us in our career wants to be promoted," Eleazar said.

He said through his promotion as Chief for Directorial Staff, he will now be a three-star rank police officer.

Eleazar, who is serving his last day as the head of NCRPO Friday, said he is feeling "mixed emotions".

"It saddens me... first, I got used to my work for almost 16 months (as NCRPO chief). And I'm also shocked, recently I'm not thinking (any promotions)," he said.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, the Central Visayas regional director, will replace Eleazar as NCRPO chief.

Eleazar then expressed his gratefulness to the PNP leadership.

"I'm very thankful," he said.

The minor movement in the organization is due to the retirement of Police Lt. General Fernando Mendez Jr. the Deputy Chief PNP for Administration.

He will be replaced by Police Lieutenant General Francisco Archie Gamboa.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan will be the new Deputy Chief PNP for Operations.

These three generals are considered frontrunners to be the next PNP chief replacing Police General Oscar Albayalde. Ella Dionisio