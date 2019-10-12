Police General Oscar Albayalde said he may retire earlier than expected as chief of the Philippine National Police( PNP) as President Rodrigo Duterte is set to go on a working trip outside the country.

The PNP's change of command ceremony is rumored to be on October 29.

"Reason is because of the ASEAN Summit and it's no problem," Police General Oscar Albayalde told reporters in Cavite on Friday.

"I think the president prefers to have the turnover before he leaves," he added. Albayalde will reach 56, the compulsory retirement age, on November 8.

Asked if he submitted his recommendation to the President Rodrigo Duterte, Albayalde reiterated there is no directive given to him.

"In the absence of directive, we did not provide (names)," he said.

"Whoever the president's want will be the next (chief PNP)," he added.

Albayalde denied submitting a resignation to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

He said Año assured him he will be able to finish his term.

"Me and secretary have talked. According to him, I'll finish my term... but still depends," said Albayalde.

Asked if what he will do after his retirement, the PNP chief said he will go on a vacation.

Albayalde is being dragged to so-called ''ninja cops'' who are allegedly involved in illegal drugs after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong claimed he benefited and protected his men who were part of the 2013 controversial raid in Pampanga.

Some senators urged Albayalde to resign but Duterte ordered Año to review the case before he decides on the PNP chief's fate.

Earlier, Año said he might submit the report to the president next week.

"After the instruction of President I gave instruction to Napolcom ( National Police Commission) to review the cases in the Senate and upon arrival they expected the review and the summary of resource person. As of today the hearing and questioning will be my basis," he said.

"I hope to finish the investigation next week... The president said I need a proof, evidence before I ask Albayalde to retire or (go on) early retirement," he added.

Año said he will submit his recommendation to Duterte by October 18. Ella Dionisio/DMS