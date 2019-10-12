The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, said on Friday it is monitoring developments related to Super Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to hit Japan this weekend.

The embassy has asked Filipinos in Japan to be careful as heavy rains, strong winds, high waves, and storm surges are likely to occur, and to avoid travelling to potentially affected areas until the typhoon has dissipated.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has categorized Hagibis as a “violent typhoon,” the highest category on Japan’s typhoon scale.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced cancellation of a number of their domestic flights starting October 11.

Two Philippine Airlines flights to Osaka and Nagoya are cancelled on Friday. For Saturday, Philippine Airlines cancelled 13 flights while ANA cancelled two.

On Sunday, PAL cancelled PR 431 Tokyo-Narita-Manila.

Train operations in the Greater Tokyo Area could also be suspended if the forecast path of the typhoon does not change.

Travellers are urged to always check the latest information from airlines, train companies, and other public transportation companies.

The general public is also advised to stay alert and regularly monitor news and announcements by the Japanese Government and the JMA.

Filipinos needing assistance may contact the Embassy hotline at +81 80 4928 7979/ +81 80 7000 7979. DMS