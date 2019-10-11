Philippine Marine Commandant Major General Alvin Parreño will step down from his post next week as he plans to take early retirement.

Capt. Felix Serapio, Philippine Marine spokesman, said Parreño will be replaced by Major Gen. Nathaniel Casem on the change of command ceremony at Philippine Marine headquarters in Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

Casem, who belongs to Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 87, is Naval Inspector General of the Philippine Navy.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Noel Clement said he is aware about Parreño's plan to go on early retirement but he did not know why he decided to leave.

"Yes, he planned, what's the right term? He is planning to go on early retirement... we are still awaiting word as to the confirmation if the Secretary ( of National Defense) has actually approved the early retirement of the marine comamndant," said Clement in a forum with Foreign Correspondents Associations of the Philippines (FOCAP) in Camp Aguinaldo.

Sources from military said Parreño had differences with Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad.

Sources said the relationship of Empedrad and Parreño, members of PMA Class 86, was affected when the Philippine Marines sought independence from the Philippine Navy.

It can be recalled that House Bill 7304 that proposed the establishment of Philippine Marine Corps. (PMC) which is under the Philippine Navy, as an independent branch of service of the AFP was supported by Parreño.

The bill was proposed by Davao Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, a reserve Marine colonel.

Despite the issues behind the early retirement of Parreño, Clement assures that the AFP will try to address the matter.

"Rest assured that the Armed Forces leadership is trying to address whatever issues that will arise from the early retirement of the Marine commandant if that will push through," he said. Robina Asido/DMS