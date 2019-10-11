Authorities arrested around 512 undocumented aliens involved in alleged telecommunications fraud in Parañaque City on Wednesday.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region director, said the operation was conducted at Golden Unicom Technolgy, Inc. at the 7th floor of Millenium Building, 10 NAIA Rd, Parañaque City around 9:40 pm.

Eleazar said the operation stemmed from a report from Chinese authorities who coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration.

"This is based on their findings and investigations that there is a company involved in telephone fraud in China and they are victimizing a lot of Chinese," he said.

"They (Chinese authorities) were able to find out the company is here," he added.

The NCRPO chief said according to BI, the arrested workers have no working permit.

Of the 512 arrested, 418 were Chinese, 19 Vietnamese, 26 Malaysians, one Indonesian, four Taiwanese and 44 from Myanmar.

Out of the total number of arrested, Eleazar said 412 were men and 100 women.

Initial investigation disclosed the foreigners were engaged in reported offshore telecommunications investment fraud victimizing foreigners to invest in fraudulent businesses.

Eleazar said it is not yet established who is the owner of the company but they are now coordinating with BI for the deportation of the foreign nationals.

"So that they can face their charges in China," he said.

NCRPO said the operation is the result of a relationship among Philippine law enforcement agencies and foreign counterparts to ensure the rule of law prevails in all circumstances. Ella Dionisio/DMS