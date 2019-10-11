Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said on Thursday he wants to "share the suffering" of the public that is why he accepted the challenge to take the public transport system when he goes to work on Friday in Malacanang.

Youth group Anakbayan, along with militant Kilusang Mayo Uno, challenged Panelo to use public transportation after he denied there was a mass transport crisis in Metro Manila.

In a press briefing, Panelo said he made a "silly acceptance" from the "silly challenge."

Asked if it would only be a waste of time making such a silly acceptance, he said, "It's not. When you share the suffering of other people in a different way, it's not a waste of time - it's sharing."

Panelo said he would not bring members of the media when he takes the jeepney and the Light Rail Transit when he goes to the Palace on Friday.

He did not tell the media the time when he would take the challenge.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said it was not new to him to take a public transport system, citing that two months ago he took a taxi.

He admitted that he did not know the fares in LRT and jeepney and even the discount for a senior citizen.

Netizens have been complaining of traffic woes in Metro Manila, especially after the LRT-2 bogged down last week due to fire and is currently operating partially. Celerina Monte/DMS